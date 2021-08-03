Floyd Coy Adams, 78 of Trafalgar, passed away on Saturday, July 31, 2021.
He was born on May 2, 1943 in Somerset, Kentucky to Floyd B. and Dora B. (Bryant) Adams. He married Sandy (Perko) Adams on June 3, 1967. She lovingly survives. Coy is also survived by their two sons, Troy Adams of Nineveh and Cory Adams of Tampa, Florida; granddaughters, Ashley Bandy of Martinsville and Nikki Adams of Nineveh; great-granddaughter, Amelia Grace Bandy and great-grandsons, Axel Douglas Bandy and Abel Kevin Bandy. Also surviving are sisters, Ola Adams of Manchester, Kentucky; Margaret Abney, Ailene Bullock and Betty Dickens, all of Somerset, Kentucky and brothers, Bobby Adams and Donald Adams, both of Somerset, Kentucky.
He was a graduate of Eubank High School in Kentucky. He was a veteran of the United States Army from October, 1967 to 1969. He received the Bronze Star.
Coy was employed by REMC (Johnson County) as a Lineman and Operation Manager, retiring in 1999. He also worked for San Adams Builders, Inc. He served as President of the Trafalgar Planning and Zoning.
He was a member of Lick Spring Baptist Church. He was a former member of the Trafalgar Town Council.
Coy was a NASCAR fan. Coy and his wife Sandy enjoyed spending their winters in Tampa, Florida. He loved spending time with his family.
A private family service and burial will be held. A celebration of Coy’s life will be held at a later date. A Gathering for family and friends will be held Saturday, August 28 from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Trafalgar United Methodist Church, 375 Pleasant Street, Trafalgar, Indiana 46181.
Expressions of caring and kindness may be received to the family at www.flinnmaguire.net.
