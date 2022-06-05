Floyd Hensley, age 88 of Jacks Branch Community departed this life on Saturday, June 4, 2022 at his home. He was born on Wednesday, August 2, 1933 in Manchester to James L. and Hannie Barrett Hensley.
He leaves to mourn his passing his daughter: Margaret Kaiser and Tim and his grandchildren: Samantha Vogeler and Scott and Marcus Kaiser and Sarah.
He is preceded in death by his parents: James L. and Hannie Hensley and his siblings: Farris Hensley, Sr., Mabel Howard, George Hensley, Pauline Gilbert, Ethel Hensley and James Hensley.
There will not be any services conducted at this time.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Rominger Funeral Home.
