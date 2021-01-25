Floyd Hibbard, age 80 departed this life on Monday, January 25, 2021 at the Hyden Health and Rehabilitation Center. He was born on Monday, July 29, 1940 in Manchester to Millard and Lee Hibbard. He was a coal miner.
He leaves to mourn his passing his children: Aster Floyd Hibbard, Raymond Alex Hibbard, Orville Hibbard and Janice Hibbard as well as 5 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents: Millard and Lee Hibbard, his wife: Gladys Hibbard, his daughters: Sadie Hibbard and Helen Minton and these brothers and sisters: Burlin Sizemore, Hazel Oakley, J. H. Barger and Steve Hibbard.
Graveside services for Floyd Hibbard will be conducted on Friday, January 29, 2021 at 12 PM at the Ulysses Creek Cemetery. Rodney Smith will be presiding. He will be laid to rest in the Ulysses Creek Cemetery.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Rominger Funeral Home.
