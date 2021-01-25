Floyd Hibbard, age 80 departed this life on Monday, January 25, 2021 at the Hyden Health and Rehabilitation Center.  He was born on Monday, July 29, 1940 in Manchester to Millard and Lee Hibbard.  He was a coal miner.

He leaves to mourn his passing his children: Aster Floyd Hibbard, Raymond Alex Hibbard, Orville Hibbard and Janice Hibbard as well as 5 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents: Millard and Lee Hibbard, his wife: Gladys Hibbard, his daughters: Sadie Hibbard and Helen Minton and these brothers and sisters: Burlin Sizemore, Hazel Oakley, J. H. Barger and Steve Hibbard.

Graveside services for Floyd Hibbard will be conducted on Friday, January 29, 2021 at 12 PM at the Ulysses Creek Cemetery.  Rodney Smith will be presiding.  He will be laid to rest in the Ulysses Creek Cemetery.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Rominger Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family of Floyd Hibbard, please visit Tribute Store.
We need your support

We’ve been there for you, now we’re asking that you be there for us. While we will continue to share COVID-19 and urgent health news for free, we will be requiring a subscription for most of our news and sports content. Please click on SUBSCRIBE or call your local newspaper office.

Service information

Jan 29
Graveside Service
Friday, January 29, 2021
12:00PM
Ulysses Creek Cemetery
Ulysses Creek
Hyden, KY 41749
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Graveside Service begins.

Tags

Recommended for you