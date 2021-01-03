The Tigers open their season with a bang, as they meet the South Laurel Cardinals in the Bobby Keith Classic. Clay County defeated South Laurel in last year’s BK Classic, and will look to replicate that same success. No matter who graduated on either side, this matchup is always intense as the rivalry runs deep.
South Laurel is coming off a 28-5 season, and graduated six seniors, including star guard Matt Cromer. Cromer lit the Tigers up last season, and now South Laurel must have someone ready to fill his shoes if they aim to leave Manchester with a win. Returning for the Cardinals are senior guard Micah Anders (8.8ppg) and junior forward Caden Jones (3.3ppg). Sophomore Parker Payne (4.0ppg) returns and will be looked to score for the Cardinals.
Coach Glenn Gray knows his team is faced with an uphill battle already as COVID-19 delayed their preseason preparations along with the late start to the regular season. “We’re going to be in a dogfight, those guys always come to play,” said Gray. “I expect to see some mistakes on both sides. Whoever wants it the most, wins.”
The Tigers will tip off against the Cardinals at 7:30 PM on January 4th, 2021, at Clay County High School.
