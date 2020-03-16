First National Bank Chief Executive Officer Luke Shepherd announced that all lobbies for the bank will now be closed.
"At FNBM Bank, the health and well-being of our customers, employees and communities are the highest priority of our bank. Because of those values we have made the difficult decision to close our bank lobbies beginning Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Drive-up banking will still be available at all locations. Branch ATM's will be fully operational and night deposits will remain open during this time," said Shepherd.
This is the official statement from the bank:
