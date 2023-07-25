Big changes are underway at First National Bank of Manchester!
Garth Bustle, CSO/CCO and Development Officer, has announced the reopening of the Garrard branch on October 2nd.
“The growth of our bank has been tremendous and due to that we are reopening our Garrard branch to better serve our customers,” Bustle said. “We are currently working on the building and will be ready for business come October.”
Bustle says work at the Garrard bank will be completed in the upcoming months.
“We are truly excited to be opening our doors again in the Garrard community,” he said.
Bustle also announced other community activities the banks is involved with. One being a new interactive bank display at the new London Children’s Museum.
“We are proud to be a part of the London Children’s Museum,” Bustle said. “We are helping our children have a place to come and be safe and learn life skills. Make sure to stop by and check out our display.”
The bank has also announced two community events.
A Public Servant Day will be held Saturday, July 22nd at the London First National Bank of Manchester from 2-6 p.m.
“This will be for any and all public servants in our surrounding area,” Bustle said. “We will have free food and tons of activities for children including inflatables and a train ride.”
On August 5th at Manchester Square the bank will host a Free Community Day.
“Again, we will have free food and tons of activities for children including inflatables and a train ride,” he said. “We want to invite everyone to come and be a part of this day.”
