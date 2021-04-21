(MANCHESTER, Ky.) – The 2021 First National Bank of Manchester / Manchester Enterprise Elementary basketball tournament is coming soon, and the brackets are set. This year, due to COVID-19 and the shortened season the bracket was decided by a blind draw, for both boys and girls. Brackets and game time are listed below.
BOYS – April 22nd: Paces Creek vs Big Creek 6:30PM @ CCHS; Oneida vs Goose Rock 7:00PM @ CCMS; Hacker vs Burning Springs 7:30PM @ CCHS.
April 26th: Semi-final round – winner of Burning Springs vs Hacker to meet Manchester at 7:00PM @ CCHS; winners of Big Creek vs Paces Creek / Oneida vs Goose Rock to meet at 8:00PM @ CCHS.
April 27th: Championship, 7:30PM.
GIRLS – April 22nd: Hacker vs Big Creek 5:00PM @ CCMS; Manchester vs Goose Rock 5:30PM @ CCHS; Oneida vs Burning Springs 6:00PM @ CCMS.
April 26th: Semi-final round – winner of Hacker vs Big Creek to meet Paces Creek at 5:00PM @ CCHS; winners of Manchester vs Goose Rock / Oneida vs Burning Springs to meet at 6:00PM @ CCHS.
April 27th: Championship, 6:30PM.
