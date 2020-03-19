Clay County's Cassidy Nicholson and her dog Darby were part of the opening press conference for Governor Andy Beshear Wednesday afternoon.
The Governor shared Cassidy's post utilizing the hashtags he requested for sending a positive message to Kentuckians during the Coronavirus pandemic.
Nicholson, of Fogertown and the daughter of Les and Vickie Nicholson, posted on her Facebook yesterday "We are ready to get up and go somewhere!!! But, we love our friends and family way too much...so we choose to stay in! #togetherky #kyproud #byecorona
