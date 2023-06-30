Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Austyn Weddle arrested Daniel Arthur age 44 of North Hill St., London on Friday evening June 23, 2023 at approximately 5:14 PM. The arrest occurred off American Greeting Card Road, approximately 9 miles South of London after Deputy Weddle was dispatched to a complaint that a male subject who had allegedly stolen a motorcycle earlier was in a church parking lot armed with a gun. When Deputy Weddle arrived at the scene, he located the suspect with the reported stolen motorcycle in the church parking lot. When the suspect observed Deputy Weddle approaching, the suspect fled on foot into a wood line and continued to flee behind some apartments nearby as Deputy Weddle gave chase giving multiple commands for the suspect to stop. Deputy Weddle caught up to the suspect who dropped to the ground and was taken into custody. This individual was found with pills in his possession. In addition, it was learned that this individual was wanted on numerous warrants and indictment warrants including a robbery warrant. Daniel Arthur was charged with fleeing or evading police – second-degree – on foot; receiving stolen property $10,000 or more; possession of a controlled substance – third-degree. In addition, this subject was charged on a Laurel Circuit Court indictment warrant of arrest charging robbery – first-degree. Also, this individual was charged on a Laurel District Court complaint warrant of arrest charging receiving stolen property $1000 or more but under $10,000. This individual was also charged on a Laurel Circuit Court indictment warrant of arrest charging receiving stolen property $10,000 or more. The subject was also charged on a Laurel District Court bench warrant of arrest charging failure to appear in court. This individual was lodged in the Laurel County correctional center. Photo of accused attached is courtesy of the Laurel County correctional center. Assisting at the scene for the Laurel County Sheriff's office were: Laurel Sheriff's K-9/shift Sgt. Gary Mehler and Deputy Byron Grimes. Also assisting was Laurel Constable Robert Smith, Corbin City Police officers and Whitley County Sheriff's deputies.
COVID-19 Coronavirus News
- The pandemic isn’t over no matter what people may think
- Weekly COVID-19 Report
- Columnist ‘boosted’!
- Knox vax rate among lowest in Kentucky
- Hospital leaders speak out in wake of COVID-19 surge
- ‘Alarming, but not at all that surprising’ Knox leads country in infection rate
- P.T. Pros treats ARH staff to lunch
- Hospital systems join forces to talk COVID-19
- First Covid vaccine gets full FDA approval
- How safe is the Covid-19 vaccine?
50 Greatest Sports Figures
Latest News
- Kentucky Fish and Wildlife urges boater safety over July 4th holiday
- Foot chase over stolen property
- Roy Clayton Robert
- Conspiracy to commit money laundering
- Baker fires shots at Dollar General
- Caught red-handed?
- Police say Jervis was 'heavily-intoxicated'
- Substance Use Recovery Center Agrees to Pay $300,000 to Resolve Alleged False Claims Act Violations
Most Popular
Articles
- Federal arrest warrant issued for Collins
- Attorney General Cameron Announces Indictment of Perry County Man for Abuse of Adults, Related Charges
- Police say Jervis was 'heavily-intoxicated'
- Pauline Weaver
- Christene Henson
- Sexton receives exemplary review
- Roy Clayton Robert
- Tony Nelson Woods
- Lillie Roberts Cupp
- Katharine “Kathy” Collins
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.