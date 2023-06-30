Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Austyn Weddle arrested Daniel Arthur age 44 of North Hill St., London on Friday evening June 23, 2023 at approximately 5:14 PM. The arrest occurred off American Greeting Card Road, approximately 9 miles South of London after Deputy Weddle was dispatched to a complaint that a male subject who had allegedly stolen a motorcycle earlier was in a church parking lot armed with a gun. When Deputy Weddle arrived at the scene, he located the suspect with the reported stolen motorcycle in the church parking lot. When the suspect observed Deputy Weddle approaching, the suspect fled on foot into a wood line and continued to flee behind some apartments nearby as Deputy Weddle gave chase giving multiple commands for the suspect to stop. Deputy Weddle caught up to the suspect who dropped to the ground and was taken into custody. This individual was found with pills in his possession. In addition, it was learned that this individual was wanted on numerous warrants and indictment warrants including a robbery warrant. Daniel Arthur was charged with fleeing or evading police – second-degree – on foot; receiving stolen property $10,000 or more; possession of a controlled substance – third-degree. In addition, this subject was charged on a Laurel Circuit Court indictment warrant of arrest charging robbery – first-degree. Also, this individual was charged on a Laurel District Court complaint warrant of arrest charging receiving stolen property $1000 or more but under $10,000. This individual was also charged on a Laurel Circuit Court indictment warrant of arrest charging receiving stolen property $10,000 or more. The subject was also charged on a Laurel District Court bench warrant of arrest charging failure to appear in court. This individual was lodged in the Laurel County correctional center. Photo of accused attached is courtesy of the Laurel County correctional center. Assisting at the scene for the Laurel County Sheriff's office were: Laurel Sheriff's K-9/shift Sgt. Gary Mehler and Deputy Byron Grimes. Also assisting was Laurel Constable Robert Smith, Corbin City Police officers and Whitley County Sheriff's deputies.

