Clay County Sheriff Patrick Robinson is reporting that on July 27, 2020 at approximately 7:45 PM Clay County Sheriff Deputy Coty Arnold arrested Jeffrey PettyJohn, 49 Whites Branch Road. The arrest occurred when Deputy Arnold received a complaint on Whites Branch Road that the above mentioned subject was refusing to leave someone’s residence. Upon arrival, Deputy Arnold noted that the subject fled on foot out the back door of the residence. After a brief foot pursuit the subject was located attempting to hide under a camper on the rear section of the property. Through confirmation with Clay County Dispatch the subject had an active warrant for his arrest. The photo attached is courtesy of the Clay County Detention Center.
Jeffrey PettyJohn, 49 was charged with:
• Fleeing or Evading Police, 2nd Degree- (On Foot)
• Criminal Trespassing 2nd Degree
• Serving Bench Warrant for Court
