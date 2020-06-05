A Mt. Vernon, Kentucky man, Brice Hubbard, 47, pleaded guilty in federal court on Friday, before Magistrate Judge Hanly A. Ingram, to conspiring with others to distribute 500 grams or more of a methamphetamine mixture.
Hubbard admitted that, from February 2019 to May 2019, he conspired with Dallas Clifford, Dustin Hurley, and Jordan Moore to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine. Hubbard admitted to supplying pound level quantities of methamphetamine to co-conspirators, who would then sell the methamphetamine to middlemen and end-users. Hubbard also admitted to arranging the sale of a pound of methamphetamine in Berea, Ky.
Clifford and Hurley pleaded guilty in February 2020, and are scheduled to be sentenced on July 23, 2020 and June 12, 2020, respectively. Moore pleaded guilty in May 2020 and is scheduled to be sentenced on September 17, 2020.
Robert M. Duncan, Jr., United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Kentucky; and Jeffrey Todd Scott, Special Agent in Charge, DEA Louisville Field Division; jointly announced the guilty plea.
The investigation was conducted by the DEA. The United States was represented by Assistant U.S. Attorney Jenna Reed.
Hubbard is scheduled to be sentenced on a date yet to be determined by the court. He faces up to life in prison. However, any sentence will be imposed by the Court after its consideration of the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and the federal sentencing statutes.
