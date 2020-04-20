(Editor’s Note: In 1923 the United States was facing a serious coal shortage. Automobile manufacturer Henry Ford took a step to solve the problem by purchasing a large portion of land in eastern Kentucky, with most of the acreage in Clay County and held a press conference announcing his intentions. He said by utilizing the resources from Clay County he could sufficiently supply all coal-firing plants in the country within a year. You can find stories like this each week in The Enterprise.)
Detroit, Michigan—March 23, 1923—Officials confirmation today at the office of Henry Ford at Dearborn today that the automobile manufacturer had purchased 120,000 acres of undeveloped coal land in Kentucky was coupled with the statement that Mr. Ford intended to solve the country’s coal problems “by using every piece of coal twice.”
By purchase of the property, it was officially announced at the Ford offices, Mr. Ford comes into possession of a vast tract of virgin coal lands with a reserve coal supply of 500,000,000 tons.
This property, added to other coal lands previously purchased, brings the total number of acres of such land owned by the manufacturer to 165,000.
Counts of Plentiful Supply
From these holdings Mr. Ford hopes that within a year will come sufficient coal to supply all his factories in every part of the country, all the factories and mills manufacturing various products for his own concerns, as many of the industries in this district as care to buy coal from him and have left fuel sufficient to supply a part of the domestic demand of the country.
Mr. Ford, it was announced, will ask all industrial users of his coal to install furnaces that will remove only the gas and similar substances, leaving a fuel unimpaired for domestic purposes. The coal, after this process, would be sold to heat the homes of hundreds of thousands of workers throughout the country. The fuel remaining after the gas had been taken out would be even more valuable for home-heating purposes than it was before, it was explained.
Will Act Quickly
When asked how long it would be before development of the new property begins, officials of the Ford Company replied: “It is Mr. Ford’s policy to act quickly. You may be sure that not an hour will be wasted in getting this enterprise under way.”
Coupled with the coal-mining plans Mr. Ford also will work on one of his pet hobbies—reforestation.
The new purchase, located in parts of five counties of Kentucky, but centering in Clay County, is covered with what is described as one of the finest stands of oak to be found in the country. There are 500,000,000 feet of this timber awaiting the woodman’s ax, but, although the Ford industries use 200,000,000 feet of lumber every year, not a foot of that standing in Kentucky is to find its way either to market or into the Ford products at this time.
Will Try Reforestation
It is the manufacturer’s idea, it was explained, to use the surface of the ground for scientific research work and experiments in reforestation while miners are the digging underground to bring up the coal.
The latest purchase makes Mr. Ford one of the most important coal land owners in the country. The coal land he now owns comprise five pieces of property, on which are 10 large mines with 22 openings. This, of course, does not count the number of mines and openings that will result through the latest acquisition.
That the Ford company will be able to dispose of all the coal it proposes to mine was revealed today. One thousand firms in the Detroit industrial district already have asked to obtain their complete supplies from this source.
Commented
