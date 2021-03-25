Thursday, March 25--Be prepared for a possible severe weather day beginning around 11 a.m. as we will face a 98% chance of thunderstorms through 3 p.m.
We will also see a chance of more storms through tonight, especially around 7 p.m.
This forecast is a far cry from earlier models released that showed severe storm outbreaks with possible tornado activity.
A wind advisory is also given for our area beginning at 5 p.m. and could lead to power outages.
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 AM EDT FRIDAY...
WHAT...Strong winds will develop over the higher elevations of southeast Kentucky late this afternoon and spread across the remainder of eastern Kentucky during the evening. South to southwest winds at 10 to 25 mph with widespread gusts of 35 to 45 mph are expected. A few gusts of 45 to 55 mph are possible north of I-64, west of I-75, and at elevations above 2,000 feet. The winds will subside from south-to-north early Friday morning.
WHERE...All of eastern Kentucky. WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 8 AM EDT Friday. IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs and weakened trees could be blown down and some power outages may result.
ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The strongest winds are expected to occur between 9 PM and 3 AM across areas south of the Hal Rogers Parkway and Highway 80 corridor and between 11 PM and 5 AM to the north.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Be prepared for possible power outages.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.