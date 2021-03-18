Foreclosure procedures are now underway by the Clay Fiscal Court involving a loan with the North Manchester Water Association.
Court members voted unanimously during their recent monthly meeting to foreclose on the loan with Kentucky Infrastructure Authority that started in 1996, according to court records.
The loan with KIA was for water lines to be laid by NMWA. At the time, NMWA was not eligible for the funds, so the loan was done through the county, court records indicate.
At some point after the loan was created, NMWA fell behind on their loan payments which defaulted to the responsibility of the court. KIA then contacted the fiscal court wanting payment as the loan held the court responsible.
In 2010 the loan was restructured in effort to get NMWA up-to-date on delinquent payments. NMWA was supposed to send the county a check each month with the county then issuing a check to KIA.
The payment is now a little over $12,000 per month but is not being met, according to court records.
In September 2018 a payment of $3,000 per month was made to the court through December.
Starting in January 2019, the payment increased to $5,000 per month to the court through August of that year when it increased to $7,000 per month.
The payments sent to the fiscal court by NMWA is forwarded to KIA, but the court is not making up the difference of the $12,000 plus payment, records indicate.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.