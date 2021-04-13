Mr. Forest Ross, Jr. age 66 departed this life on Sunday, April 11, 2021 at the University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington, Kentucky. He was born on Sunday, May 16, 1954 in Manchester, Kentucky to Forest Ross, Sr. and Esther Hollin Curry.
He leaves to mourn his passing his wife: Ollie Canter Ross, his children: Jimmy Ross, Tony Ross, Lillie Ross and Isom Ross and his girlfriend Elizabeth. Also surviving is his uncle: Clarence Hollin, his brother: Jimmy Curry and his wife Charlotte and several nieces, nephews, other family and friends.
He is preceded in death by his father: Forest Ross, Sr., his mother: Esther Hollin Curry, his brother: Frankie Lynn Curry and his sister: Joy Ann Curry.
Funeral Services for Forest Ross, Jr. will be conducted on Thursday, April 15, 2021 at 1 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Scotty Jewell, Rev. James Wagers and Rev. Don Hubbard will be presiding. He will be laid to rest in the Manchester Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends and loved ones on Wednesday evening after 6 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Rominger Funeral Home.
