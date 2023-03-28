The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) District 11 Office advises motorists that the U.S. Forest Service will be performing a prescribed burn in a part of the Daniel Boone National Forest that could affect traffic on a section of KY 192 in Laurel County.
The burn is scheduled today (Tuesday) beginning at 9:30 a.m. affecting traffic between KY 192 at the intersection of KY 1193 (mile point 4.0) to Rooks Road (mile point 8.2).
Expect delays, and exercise safe driving habits.
The date and time could be adjusted for inclement weather or other unforeseen delays. Motorists can access travel and traffic conditions at http://goky.ky.gov or contribute their reports at www.waze.com or via the Waze mobile application. You can also get traffic information for District 11 counties at www.facebook.com/KYTCDistrict11 or by following us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/KYTCDistrict11.
A map of the project is available here: Laurel_KY192_4 to 8_Burn.jpg
