A local businessman will serve 10 months at Manchester Federal Corrections Institution as part of a federal plea agreement.
Charles Stivers will also pay a $30,100 fine on one count of making and using a false document.
Stivers will also have supervised release for two years.
Stivers entered his guilty plea in December in U.S. Federal court at London for making and using a false document while knowing it was false.
The indictment states, in March 2016, Stivers signed a document claiming he could represent El Cazador Restaurant in Manchester on a tax collection case the IRS was investigating.
Stivers original CPA license was number 4757. In the paperwork he submitted to the IRS he claimed he was still a CPA and listed his license number as 12597, which belonged to his son, Charles Glendon Stivers, according to the indictment.
The federal government says Stivers “fully understood that he lost his CPA license in October 2015 as a result of criminal conduct prosecuted in the Eastern District of Tennessee. Unfortunately, it’s readily apparent that Stivers did not fully accept the consequences of his 2015 conviction because, as the record indicates, he continued practicing as a CPA without pause, abusing knowledge of his son’s CPA license number to facilitate his behavior. All this conduct was entirely deliberate and represented a complete lack of respect for U.S. law—and the Court system as well. The sentence fashioned by the Court should take notice of the fact that Stivers had repeated opportunities to comply with his license revocation and stop abusing his son’s license number, but due in part to his lack of respect for the law, he persisted.”
The federal government requested the 10-month sentence to deter others from acting in a similar fashion.
Stivers will report for his sentence on August 24th.
