Laurel Sheriff's Deputy James Fox arrested Anthony Wayne Hornsby age 41 of County Farm Rd., London early Monday morning February 1, 2021 at approximately 2:07 AM. The arrest occurred on Rudy Bear Road, approximately 1/2 mile east of London after deputies were dispatched to a domestic violence complaint off Rudy Bear Road.
Upon arrival at the scene deputies located a female victim who had allegedly been assaulted by her boyfriend. Deputies noted a laceration to her forehead and noted she was covered in blood. Deputies learned that apparently the boyfriend had fled the scene prior to deputies arrival and had left in a black Mazda taking a four-year-old female along with him. Approximately 100 yards from the residence, the boyfriend put the four-year-old child out of the vehicle and told her to walk home.
Deputies noted the roadway was dark and unlit, temperatures were in the 30s outside with snow and rain falling. Deputies were able to locate the suspect several miles from the residence passed out in the black Mazda with the engine running.
Deputies noted it took several minutes to awaken the suspect and conducted an investigation. Deputies noted a strong odor of alcoholic beverages emitting from the suspect and determined through investigation that this individual was under the influence. During the continuing investigation, the suspect continually created a disturbance cursing deputies and threatening to file false reports. Anthony Wayne Hornsby was charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence – first offense; assault – 4th degree – domestic violence; endangering the welfare of a minor; failure to wear seatbelts; license to be in possession; and other violations. This individual was lodged in the Laurel County correctional center.
