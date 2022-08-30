Laurel Sheriff's K-9/shift Sgt. Gary Mehler arrested Dennis Burkhart age 36 of London, formerly of Clay County, on Friday evening August 26, 2022 at approximately 4:53 PM. The arrest occurred off Jacob's court, approximately 2 miles South of London after deputies were dispatched to a disturbance complaint there. Upon arrival at the scene deputies learned that allegedly a verbal disagreement resulted in a male subject allegedly assaulting a female subject there. Dennis Burkhart was charged with assault – 4th degree and was lodged in the Laurel County correctional center. Photo of accused attached is courtesy of Laurel County correctional center. Assisting at the scene were Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Travis Napier, Deputy Byron Grimes, and Deputy Wes Brown.
