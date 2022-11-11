Billy Wayne Smith, 65, of Stamping Ground, formerly of Manchester, was arrested October 28 on charges of third-degree rape, and sexual assault. His bail is set at $25,000.
“(Smith) unlawfully engaged in sexual intercourse … while (the victim) was 14 years old and defendant Smith was over 21 years old,” reads the uniform citation. “(The victim) reported that (defendant Smith) has been having sexual intercourse with her at least seven times per month for the past eight years.”
Officers met with the victim at Georgetown Community Hospital where the victim consented to a sexual assault evidence collection kit, according to the citation. She then provided screenshots of text messages.
Officers conducted an interview with defendant Smith where the defendant denied the allegations. Smith, at first consented to officers searching his phone, but later revoked that consent after officers found he had deleted “all of his text messages.”
A warrant was served on Robert J. Smith and Regina A. Smith on Nov. 3.
(Story courtesy of James Scogin, Georgetown News-Graphic)
