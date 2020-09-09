LONDON KY— On Tuesday, Sept. 8th at approximately 1:17 a.m. London Police responded to a domestic violence dispute between a male and female on East 5th Street. Through investigation, Craig Lewis, 54, of London, formerly of Clay County, was arrested.
Upon the arrival of Sgt. Travis Couch and Cpl. Troy Truett, they spoke to the female on-scene who stated that her husband, Lewis, was extremely intoxicated, had pointed a gun in her direction and threatened to kill her. In addition, she stated that Lewis had made the statement in the past that he wanted to die by using the method of "suicide by cop."
Lewis had left the scene prior to officer arrival. While police attempted to locate Lewis, he called 911 and stated that he was suicidal and at a residence on Pearl Street. He notified Dispatch that he was armed and would "open fire" on responding officers.
When Sgt. Couch and Cpl. Truett arrived, they observed Lewis inside the residence with a loaded 12-gauge shotgun lying beside him in a chair - with the hammer pulled back.
Lewis failed to comply with the officer's verbal commands and became combative. He was physically restrained and arrested. Assisting officers on-scene include London Police Officers Joey Robinson and Drew Jackson.
He was lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center and charged with first-degree wanton endangerment, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, third-degree terroristic threatening, third-degree criminal mischief, and menacing.
