On Monday, November 2nd at 12:17 a.m. London Police responded to a shooting complaint at a residence located at 105 South Hill St. Through investigation, 27-year-old Shana Shoemake of London, formerly of Clay County, was arrested by Det. Daniel Robinson.
Upon the arrival of officers, 20-year-old Jordan Dykes was outside the Hill Street residence of his girlfriend, Shoemake, in a hallway landing with a gunshot wound to his chest. Neighbors told officers they overheard a loud "pop" followed by Dykes knocking on their door, requesting them to call 911.
Through investigation, it was learned that Dykes had allegedly been shot by Shoemake. Shoemake fled from the scene prior to the arrival of officers and was later located by the Laurel County Sheriff's Department at a Johnson Road residence.
Deputies transported the accused to the London Police Dept. and she was arrested by Det. Robinson and charged with first-degree assault. She was lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center. Dykes was air-lifted to the UK Medical Center where he remains in stable condition.
Officers assisting on-scene include Corporal Elbert Riley, Ofc. James Williams, and Ofc. Dylan Hampton. Det. Robinson is continuing the investigation.
