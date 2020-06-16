Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Robert Reed along with Deputy Brent France arrested Megan Rethmeyer age 27 of Lexington, KY (formerly of Clay County) on Saturday morning June 13, 2020 at approximately 7:07 PM.
The arrest occurred on Bob Deaton Road, approximately 8 miles east of London after deputies were dispatched to a complaint of a person apparently passed out in the vehicle- a tan colored Arcadia there.
When deputies arrived at the scene, they located an unresponsive female in the driver's seat and noted a small baggie of meth spilled onto her lap and the seat there and a glass pipe in her hand. In addition, deputies also located a shotgun with several inches cut off the end of the barrel and determined that the vehicle was a reported stolen vehicle. Megan Rethmeyer was charged with public intoxication – controlled substances; receiving stolen property $10,000 or more; possession of a controlled substance – first-degree – first offense – methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of defaced firearm. This individual was lodged in the Laurel County correctional center.
