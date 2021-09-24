Citing a need to put her own mental health first, Marion County Superintendent Taylora Schlosser, formerly of Clay County, has decided to take a leave of absence for the remainder of the school year.
“Two and a half years ago, I lost my only daughter to suicide. Just a few weeks ago, I lost my brother--Taylor David Bowling--to COVID, and soon after came to mourn with all of you the death of our beloved football coach, Coach Reader,” Schlosser said in a statement released to the Lebanon Enterprise. “I have decided to take my own advice. I am putting my mental health first. I am stepping away from my job as an educator. With the Board’s approval, I will be taking a medical leave of absence for the remainder of this school year.” This also coincides with the end of her contract.
The Marion County Board of Education released its own statement.
“Mrs. Schlosser has requested medical leave for the remainder of the school year. The parties worked together to come to agreed terms satisfactory to all concerned and to allow the school district to move forward.
“We understand that the work of our district must continue and that the needs of our students, staff, and families must remain our primary focus. Over the coming weeks, the Board will be working with the Kentucky School Boards Association to identify and hire an interim superintendent. Given the importance of this role, and all roles across the district, a recommendation has been made to us that this person not be a current employee.
“We anticipate working the KSBA again when we begin the search for the next superintendent of Marion County Public Schools. We will provide regular updates on this process. Until then, we ask each of you to continue to do the wonderful work you do for our children. We are immensely grateful for each and every one of you.”
Schlosser wrapped up her statement by saying “I know the District will be in the capable hands of the Board, and all leadership staff, to carry on and continue to Dream, Believe and Achieve. And I sincerely hope all of you, the dedicated teachers and staff of Marion County Schools, will pitch in and support the new leaders the Board appoints in the coming weeks and months.”
Board approves tax rate
At the Sept. 9 meeting of the Marion County School Board, the Board approved the tax rate at 59.0 cents per $100 on real and personal property and 52.6 cents per $100 on motor vehicles.
“Whatever tax rate is set by the board 11 cents of that total will be required to go to the building fund,” Finance Director Scott Spalding told the Board.
In other action:
• The Board approved the resignation of board member Jim Eubank. “We thank you for your service and we will miss you,” Chairperson Carrie Truitt said.
• Approved the 2021-22 revised daily rate salary schedule for substitute teachers. Rank I,II and II (retired through KTRS) will receive 4115, Rank I (Master’s degree plus 30 hours), $100, Rank II (Master’s degree, EPBS), $97, Rank III (Bachelor’s degree, EPSB), $94, Rank IV (96 hours-128 hours), $90, and Rank V (64-95 hours). $90. Long Term Substitution rates are as follows: Rank I,I,III, $144; Rank I, $139, Rank II, $134, Rank III, $125, Rank IV, $98, and Rank V, $98. A long term substitute teacher is 20 consecutive days or more in the same assignment.
• Approved the 2021-22 working budget. The beginning balance is $6,100,000, receipts, $21,389,412, expenses, $25,583,465, ending balance (contingency) $1,905,947. Working budget includes the additional 2% raise for certified and $2 per hour for classified employees.
• Approved field trips for the baseball and softball teams to Destin, Florida during spring break and the MCHS FBLA Club trip to New York City June 13 through June 15.
• Approved C & T Design’s bid of $27,713.56 for Marion County High School combination oven and C & T Design’s bid of $102,850 for Marion County High School cafeteria furniture.
