Darrell Taylor, 32, was indicted by a federal grand jury in Louisville, Kentucky, for using unlawful force against a pretrial detainee while Taylor was an officer at the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections. Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division, U.S. Attorney Michael A. Bennett for the Western District of Kentucky and Special Agent in Charge Jodi Cohen for the FBI Louisville Field Office made the announcement.
Today’s indictment charges Taylor with one count of deprivation of rights under color of law. The indictment alleges that Taylor used unreasonable force when he assaulted pretrial detainee B.R., resulting in bodily injury to B.R., including a broken jaw.
The charge carries a maximum penalty of 10 years of imprisonment.
This case was investigated by the FBI Louisville Field Office, and is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Amanda Gregory for the Western District of Kentucky, and Special Litigation Counsel Sam Trepel and Trial Attorney Andrew Manns of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division.
An indictment is merely an allegation and the defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty.
