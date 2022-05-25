Former Clay County Sheriff’s Deputy, Brandon Edwards, 30, of Manchester, pleaded guilty on Tuesday in Clay County Circuit Court.
This guilty plea stems from an investigation that began in January of 2020. Edwards pleaded guilty to one (1) count of Unlawful use of electronic means to induce a minor to engage in sexual or other prohibited activities, a Class D Felony.
Edwards was indicted in July of 2020.
Edwards is scheduled to be formally sentenced before Chief Circuit Court Judge Oscar G. House on August 01, 2022.
According to court records, Edwards will receive a three-year sentence probated for three years. He will also have to surrender any credentials he has involving law enforcement and shall not seek future employment in law enforcement.
The Clay County Sheriff’s Office has been cooperative during the course of this investigation. This investigation was led by Kentucky State Police Detective James Royal.
