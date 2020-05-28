Former Kentucky star Chip McDaniel shot a second round 66 Wednesday afternoon to take a two-shot lead entering Thursday's final round.

McDaniel (-14) finished with four birdies Wednesday and an eagle at No. 10. He leads Jacob Poore (-12) by two strokes.

Another former Wildcat Cooper Musselman (-11) is tied for third with Korn Ferry Tour pro Erik Barnes. 

Competing for the Low Amateur are UK golfer Jacob Cook (-10) and Bowling Green’s Canon Claycomb (-8), a freshman golfer at the University of Alabama.

Billy Tom Sargent (-9) is seventh entering Thursday's final round. The former Western Kentucky and Scott County star had one of the best putts of the day with a long birdie at No. 18.

Final round play starts at 8 a.m. on Thursday. Pairings are as follows:

8:00 a.m. - Andrew Flynn (A) 159, Blake Moody (A) 161

8:12 a.m. - Clay Amlung (A) 152, Zach Norris (A) 155, Patrick Kennedy (A) 156

8:24 a.m. - Antonio Farinella (A) 149, Jensen Klondike (A) 150, Scott Thomas (151)

8:36 a.m. - Kevin Rhoderick 147, Florian Loutre 147, Reid Bedell (A) 148

8:48 a.m. - Fred Allen Meyer 145, Matt McCurry 146, Evan Cox 147

9:00 a.m. - Myles Creighton 144, Alex Easton (A) 144, Allen Hamilton (A) 144

9:12 a.m. - Glenn Garnett 142, Matt Harris 142, Trey Bowling (A) 142

9:24 a.m. - Brad Golden 140, Brendon Doyle (141), Mason Lenhart (A) 141

9:36 a.m. - Nathan Kerns 139, Vince India 140, Trey Cox 140

9:48 a.m. - Kent Bulle 137, JB Williams 138, Isaac Merry 139

10:00 a.m. - Billy Tom Sargent 135, Canon Claycomb (A) 136, Thaddeu Obecny II 137

10:12 a.m. - Erick Barnes 133, Jacob Cook (A) 134, Dylan Myer 134

10:24 a.m. - Chip McDaniel 130, Jacob Poore 132, Cooper Musselman 133

