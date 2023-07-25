It’s been open season on law enforcement officers the last several months and an incident Saturday involved a former city police officer.
Sam Davidson, 49, of Sutton Branch, a former Manchester, and London City Police officer, seriously injured one officer and others received injuries Saturday afternoon at the 911 center.
The Clay Grand Jury indicted 12 people last month for police officer assaults and two more last week for assaulting officers and deputy jailers.
Police say Davidson entered the 911 center Saturday at 1 p.m. saying he had a complaint to make but refused to explain.
“At that point he demands we ‘(expletive) step outside’ the 911 center,” City Police Lt. Jeremy Garrison said. “He showed menacing behavior that served no legitimate purpose.”
Officers attempted to find out what was bothering the former police officer, but he kept replying for them to step outside.
“While trying to arrest Davidson he struck officers with an elbow and caused serious injuries to Manchester’s newest city police officer Nate Bishop,” Garrison said. “Officer Bishop had to be taken to the emergency room following the incident.”
Davidson was tased by the officers, but it had no effect.
“He attempted to rip off items from our uniform, our gun belts and ammo magazines,” Garrison said. “He pulled the taser out of his body and kept resisting and reaching for items on our officers.”
Officers said they could smell the odor of alcohol coming from him.
“We told him multiple times to place his hands behind his back,” Garrison said. “He finally did but kept tension on his hands which delayed us from being able to cuff him.”
Police say they still do not understand what caused Davidson to react in this fashion.
He was charged with disorderly conduct 1st; assault 3rd police officer; alcohol intoxication; criminal mischief 3rd; and resisting arrest. He is lodged in the Clay Detention Center in lieu of a $25,000 cash only bond.
