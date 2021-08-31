A former Cook Supervisor at United States Penitentiary Big Sandy, Hank Williams, 56, of Weeksbury, Kentucky, was sentenced Monday to 210 months in federal prison, by Senior U.S. District Judge Joseph M. Hood, following his convictions for conspiracy to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, accepting a bribe by a public official, and using a communication device to facilitate a felony offense.
According to Williams’ plea agreement, he admitted to conspiring with an inmate, Librado Navarette, 34, and others, to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. Williams, a public official, also accepted bribes from Navarette, and others, and used the U.S. mail to possess and distribute the controlled substances.
Williams pleaded guilty in June 2021. Navarette pleaded guilty in July 2021 and is scheduled to be sentenced in October.
Under federal law, Williams must serve 85 percent of his prison sentence; and upon his release from prison, he will be under the supervision of the U.S. Probation Office for five years.
Carlton S. Shier, IV, Acting United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Kentucky; William Hannah, Special Agent in Charge, Department of Justice- Office of Inspector General, Chicago Field Office, Edward J. Gray, Acting Special Agent in Charge, FBI, Louisville Field Division; Lesley C. Allison, U.S. Postal Inspector in Charge of the Pittsburg Division; and Michael Bosse, Chief of the Georgetown Police Department, announced the sentence.
The investigation was conducted by the Department of Justice’s Office of the Inspector General, the FBI, the United States Postal Inspection Service, and the Georgetown Police Department. The United States was represented by Assistant U.S. Attorney Ron Walker.
