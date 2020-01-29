(PIPPA PASSES, Ky.) – Former Clay County Tiger and now Alice Lloyd College senior Blake Smith has joined elite company. On Tuesday, January 21st in a contest against the River States Conference defending champion West Virginia Tech University, Blake would score his 2,000th career point.
Smith would help lead his club to overtime against the Eastern Division leader before they eventually fell, 88-85. On the night, he finished with 35 points, 5 rebounds, 11 assists, and 1 steal. Smith now joins former Alice Lloyd All-Americans Robert Marcum, Henry Webb, and Rick Conley as the only Eagles to achieve this feat.
In addition to this, Smith most recently grabbed his 500th career rebound as well, which makes him one of the only guards in school history to achieve this accomplishment.
Blake is currently third in the nation in NAIA DII scoring, at 26.8ppg. He also averages 4.2 rebounds per outing and is first on the squad in steals and second in assists. Blake has majored in Kinesiology and is set to graduate in May 2020.
