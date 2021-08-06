Former Tiger Jordan White takes the reins of the CCMS 7th grade team, as he now assumes the role of head coach for the Tigers. White has been on the bench for CCMS but is now ready for the next chapter. “I’m very excited and honored to be a part of the Clay County Basketball program as the 7th grade head coach,” said White.
“For most kids, entering the 7th grade allows them to get their first real taste of being a Clay County Tiger. I look forward to joining these kids on their journey in finding out what the black and gold really entails. As a former player in this program, I hope to instill the pride that comes with wearing Tigers across their chest in each and every kid that puts on the uniform. I have been in their shoes stepping up from the elementary level, at times it can be difficult, but I am prepared to guide them in every challenge that comes our way.”
White has one goal in mind for the young Tigers, and it’s not only to win, but to develop. “Not only do I want to field the best basketball team possible each season, but I want to develop and prepare them for the next step up to CCHS, and ultimately a 13th region title one day down the road.”
Over the last four years, White has been an assistant for CCMS under now CCHS assistant Justin Hobbs. White also has spent the last two summers coaching the incoming 8th and 9th graders in their AAU seasons. “I am a firm believer in that every successful team are like families on and off the court,” said White. “I am extremely thankful to each and every parent that has trusted me to coach their children in these last few years. I think it is invaluable to have a tight-knit bond with your players, but even more so off the court as well.”
Understanding the grind of coaching is something Jordan now understands well. “Coaching is a full-time job in my eyes,” said White. “Even when those gym lights shut off my duties are never finished. If I ask my players to put their hearts on the line in a game, I believe I should reciprocate that enthusiasm. I have spent the majority of my coaching career and most of my head coaching experience comes with the incoming 9th grade class, and I feel as if they are as prepared for the next level as any group I’ve been around.”
Coach White and the Tigers will look to continue the success that is the Tiger Basketball program, and they aim to get Clay County back on top.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.