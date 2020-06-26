Four more COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Clay County as 35 cases have now been reported in the last 12 days here.
Clay currently has 43 total reported cases overall, with 28 active cases. Four people have fully recovered in the last two days, according to Christie Green at the Cumberland Valley District Health Department.
Since the start of the pandemic, Clay has a total of 13 cases recovered; two deaths; three probable cases; two probable recovered and one probable death, according to statistics from the CVDHD.
