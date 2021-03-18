On March 16, 2021 at approximately 10:00 AM Clay County Chief Deputy Clifton Jones along with Sheriff Patrick Robinson and PAO Trent Baker arrested:
• Mary Hensley, 47 of Beech Creek Apartments
• Todd Sester, 38 of Manchester
• Mark Sizemore, 40 of Beech Creek Apartments
• Troy Wagers, 35 of Muddy Gap
The arrest occurred when Deputies received a complaint on an individual who had been trespassed previously by management with Beech Creek Apartments. During the investigation and attempting to find the location of the subject, Deputies came into contact with Mary Hensley who stated Todd Sester wasn’t in her apartment. After permission to search the residence, Mr. Sester was located attempting to hide in the shower. Once located the subject was given multiple commands to comply with orders. The subject then became aggressive and struck Deputies. After a brief struggle the subject was placed under arrest without further incident. While still on scene, Deputies located Mark Sizemore in another apartment and through familiarization with Kentucky Ewarrants it was known the subject had an outstanding warrant for his arrest out of Laurel County District Court. Also, Sheriff Robinson observed a male subject attempt to flee from an apartment onto Cotton Bend Road. Following a brief foot pursuit the subject was apprehended and placed under arrest without incident. Assisting at the scene was Manchester City Police Assistant Chief Jason Combs. The photos attached are courtesy of the Clay County Detention Center.
Mary Hensley, 47 was charged with:
• Hindering Prosecution or Apprehension
Todd Sester, 38 was charged with:
• Resisting Arrest
• Criminal Trespassing 2nd Degree
• Assault 2nd Degree- Police Officer
Mark Sizemore, 40 was charged with:
• Serving Bench Warrant for Court
Troy Wagers, 35 was charged with:
• Serving Bench Warrant for Court
• Serving Bench Warrant for Court
• Criminal Trespassing, 2nd Degree
• Giving Officer False Identifying Information
