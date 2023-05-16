Four people have been indicted for allegedly attempting to assault a police officer in separate incidents.
A police chase from Laurel County to Clay has left one man facing 12 charges.
Gary Smith, 55, led officers on a chase February 9th, according to his indictment.
Smith faces five counts of wanton endangerment 1st degree police officer; resisting arrest; criminal mischief 1st; reckless driving; speeding 20 mph over limit; fleeing or evading police 1st and two counts of criminal attempt to commit murder.
Smith allegedly swerved his vehicle into the path of Deputy Wes Brumley and City Police Officer Deric Carr.
-Shannon Hicks, 49, was indicted for wanton endangerment 1st police officer and operating a motor vehicle under the influence 2nd offense, excluding alcohol. On March 4th, Hicks allegedly created substantial danger to Kentucky State Trooper Justin Vanhook.
-Jimmy Dees, 35, was indicted for no registration receipt; fleeing or evading police 1st; receiving stolen property over $10,000; resisting arrest and wanton endangerment 2nd. The charges came from a September 12th incident when Dees allegedly fled law enforcement in a stolen Honda mini-van. During the chase he is accused of creating a substantial danger to the officers.
-Nathan Curtis, 49, is charged with assault 4th domestic; assault 3rd police officer; resisting arrest and terroristic threatening 3rd. On March 21, Curtis caused physical injury to Kentucky State Trooper Jarrod Smith during the arrest and threatened to kill trooper Smith and deputy Coty Arnold.
