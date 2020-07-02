Four more cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Clay County today, according to the Cumberland Valley District Health Department.
Two probable cases have also been reported with two recovered cases. Over the last two days five cases have been reported as recovered.
A total of 56 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Clay County by the CVDHD. 46 cases have been reported since June 15th in Clay.
30 active cases are being reported by the CVDHD.
