Four new cases are being reported with one new probable and four recovered from COVID-19, according to the Cumberland Valley District Health Department.
Clay now has 72 confirmed cases since the surge began on June 15th.
Four new cases are being reported with one new probable and four recovered from COVID-19, according to the Cumberland Valley District Health Department.
Clay now has 72 confirmed cases since the surge began on June 15th.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.