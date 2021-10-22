Four people have been indicted on failure to pay child support for a total amount of $136,970.43 by the Clay Grand Jury.
-Timothy Ray Mills, 40, faces three counts of non-support and flagrant non-support for a total of $37,313.76 in unpaid child support.
-Shawn Smith, 33, faces two counts of non-support and flagrant non-support for a total of $24,604.50 in unpaid child support.
-Joseph Dezarn, 49, was indicted on one count of non-support and flagrant non-support for $17, 448.00 in unpaid child support.
-Jeffrey Sizemore, 39, was indicted on one count of non-support and flagrant non-support for $24,921.47 in unpaid child support.
-Anthony Robinson, 51, was indicted on one count of non-support and flagrant non-support for $32,682.70 in unpaid child support.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.