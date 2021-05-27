Firestone Industrial Products Co. LLC will create 250 full-time jobs in Williamsburg with a $50 million expansion of the company’s automotive air springs manufacturing plant.
The 68,000-square-foot expansion of the 375,000-square-foot facility is spurred by growing customer demand and new business, including an increased focus on electric vehicle parts. Work on the expansion project is expected to be completed by December 2022.
Firestone opened its Whitley County operation in 1989, currently employs more than 500 people and produces approximately 4 million parts annually.
Canada-based Kruger Packaging is expected to invest $114.2 million to establish a state-of-the-art packaging manufacturing operation in Hardin County, creating at least 150 jobs in the coming years.
The new 400,000-square-foot facility to be located at T.J. Patterson Industrial Park in Elizabethtown will operate under the name Kruger Packaging (USA) LLC and represents the company’s first corrugated box plant in the U.S.
Kruger operates 19 facilities across 10 sectors in Canada and the U.S., including locations in Maine, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, Tennessee and Virginia.
Wieland North America Inc. plans to create 75 jobs with a $100 million copper and copper-alloy recycling facility in Shelby County that could see future growth.
The announcement comes less than four months after Wieland made public its plans to locate its new North American headquarters in Louisville with an $8.8 million investment, creating 75 full-time jobs.
Wieland will build its new operation on a 79-acre site, where it will melt copper and copper-alloy for recycling for use in manufacturing semi-finished copper and copper-alloy products for customers throughout North America. Work is expected to begin in October and be completed by the end of 2022.
The fourth announcement, while smaller in terms of new jobs created, involves one of Kentucky’s signature industries, as startup bourbon producer Jackson Purchase Distillery LLC will upgrade a long-idled facility and create 30 well-paying jobs, as part of the company’s plans for a new, $8.76 million distilling operation in Fulton County.
In March, Jackson Purchase Distillery’s management group acquired an unused distilling facility established several years ago by a Memphis, Tennessee attorney. To bolster the nearly complete distillery, the company immediately began an expansion that involves purchasing additional land, constructing barrel storage and making various upgrades throughout the facility. They expect to complete this expansion phase by April 2022.
All four companies received preliminary approval for tax incentives if they meet the promised number of jobs to be created and the pay rate, which ranges from $29 to $36 per hour, depending on the firm.
