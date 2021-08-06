Four county residents requested their names be removed from a federal lawsuit against the Clay County Board of Education over the Hoskins Cemetery relocation.
43 individuals were listed in the complaint by attorney Stella House against the board with 10 of those from Clay County.
Four people said they had no idea they were listed on the lawsuit until seeing the story in last week’s edition of The Enterprise.
House filed new documentation in court removing Tyler Sizemore, Dennie Sizemore, Charlotte Sizemore and Brooke Sizemore from the lawsuit. Sources close to the case say more names could be removed in the coming days as plaintiffs.
Manchester Memorial Gardens was also removed as a defendant in the case, according to court records.
The group is asking for temporary and permanent injunction and other relief claiming the defendants violated several federal acts on the relocation.
The state recently approved all permits associated with the relocation of the graves in the cemetery.
The board of education says the cemetery has created a safety hazard for Manchester Elementary, Clay County High School and the adjoining Tiger Stadium athletic complex.
Recent incidents at the cemetery have included a former sex offender registrant filming a YouTube video at the cemetery that included Manchester Elementary, the football field/track and Clay County High School in the video. Three days later it was announced that a genealogy group would be doing a live stream video feed from the cemetery that day.
With summer school in session, this resulted in Manchester Elementary students being prohibited from being outside for the remainder of the summer school session.
“No one can take photos or video students on school grounds without consent,” Board attorney Sharon Allen said during a recent fiscal court meeting. “We also have many foster children attending school and they cannot be filmed or photographed in any manner.”
Also, an issue at the cemetery was a man bringing a gun onto school property while attempting to clean graves.
“These issues have led the Board to a position to ask for a resolution to start the process of relocating the cemetery,” Allen said. “We have received numerous phone calls and messages from parents wanting to know what we’re going to do to keep their children safe at Manchester Elementary and Clay County High School.”
The 43 individuals in the lawsuit could be responsible for damages incurred by the board, fiscal court and Memorial Gardens if they lose the case.
