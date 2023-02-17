Foyster J. Roark, age 82 departed this life on Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at the Eastern Kentucky Veterans Center in Hazard, Kentucky. He was born on Sunday, December 15, 1940 in Manchester, Kentucky to Robert Roark and Vina Craft Roark. He was a member of the Island Creek Missionary Baptist Church and a veteran of the United States Navy where he served in Vietnam.
He leaves to mourn his passing his brothers: Preston Roark, Dillard Roark and wife Teri, Robert Roark, Jr. and Sam Roark and wife Ruth.
He is preceded in death by his parents: Robert and Vina Roark, his brothers: Jimmy Roark, Melvin Roark and his sister: Betty Jean Roark.
A celebration of life for Foyster J. Roark will be conducted on Monday, February 20, 2023 at 2 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. George Grigsby will be presiding.
The family will receive friends and loved ones on Monday after 12:30 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Rominger Funeral Home.
