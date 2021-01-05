Francene Reynolds, age 75 of Hamilton, passed away at her residence on Friday, January 1, 2021. Francene was born in Oneida, Kentucky on May 28, 1945 to Ford and Georgia Dixie (nee Roberts) Madden. On July 2, 1965 she married Harold “Jack” Reynolds. Francene enjoyed collecting antiques, traveling and spending time with friends and family. She was a member of Princeton Pike Church of God.
Francene is survived by her sons, Scott Reynolds and Jason (Kim) Reynolds; her grandson, Justin (Chelsea) Lehman; her two great-grandchildren, Benjamin and Olivia; her brother, Bob (Ruth) Madden; and several nieces and nephews. Francene was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 53 years, Harold “Jack” Reynolds; and her sisters, Bonnie McClure and Norma Madden.
Funeral service will be held at Princeton Pike Church of God, 6101 Princeton Glendale Road, Hamilton, Ohio, on Thursday, January 7, 2021 at 12:00 PM. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Thursday, January 7, 2021 from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM at the church.
