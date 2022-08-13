Frances Jackson, 80, of Manchester, KY, passed away Thursday, August 11th, at the Advent Health Manchester Hospital.
Frances was born in Goose Rock, KY on December 9, 1941, a daughter of the late Annie Mae and Woodrow Henson.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Stanley Jackson.
Frances is survived by her children: Debra Richmond and husband Lonnie of Manchester, Sandra Salyers and husband Ricky of Big Creek, and Rodney Jackson of Manchester.
She is also survived by 8 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren; and the following sisters and brother: Arlene Jackson of London, Pamela Roark of Manchester, and Jesse Henson of Manchester.
In addition to her husband and parents, Frances was preceded in death by the following siblings: Shirley Henson, Roy Henson, Harvey Henson, and Holly Henson.
Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Sunday, August 14th at the Jacks Branch Bible Church in Manchester, KY, with Ryan Smith officiating. Burial will follow at the Jackson Cemetery in Manchester, KY.
Visitation will be held from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM on Sunday, August 14th at the Jacks Branch Bible Church.
