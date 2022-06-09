Mr. Frank Hudson, age 80 departed this life on Tuesday, June 7, 2022 in Manchester, Kentucky. He was born Thursday, January 1, 1942 in Manchester, Kentucky to Mario Hudson and Kate (Wilson) Hudson. He was a road construction foreman.
He leaves to mourn his passing his son: Jeffery Baker and Gala; two grandsons: Brett Russell and Christopher Baker and wife Carrie; one great grandson: Brayden Baker.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Marion and Kate Hudson; two brothers: Darrell Hudson and Estill Hudson; five sisters: Laura Burns, Maude Gabbard, Lula Martin, Eva Bowling and Emma Stamper.
Funeral Services for Frank Hudson will be conducted on Friday, June 10, 2022 at 2 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Kenny Baker will be officiating. Burial will follow in the Hudson Cemetery in the Banks Branch Community.
The family will receive friends and loved ones on Friday after 1PM until funeral time at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.
