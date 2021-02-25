The Kentucky State Police Electronic Crime Branch arrested Edward L. Lewis, 53, on charges related to child sexual abuse material.
Lewis was arrested as the result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) investigation. The KSP Electronic Crime Branch began the investigation after discovering the suspect viewing images of child sexual exploitation online.
The investigation resulted in the execution of a search warrant at a residence in Frankfort on February 25, 2021. Equipment used to facilitate the crime was seized and taken to KSP’s digital forensic laboratory for examination. The investigation is ongoing.
Lewis is currently charged with one count of possession/viewing matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor, a class D felony.
