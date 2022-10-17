Fred Sandlin, age 90 departed this life on Friday, October 14, 2022 at the AdventHealth Manchester. He was born on Monday, September 12, 1932 in Owsley County, Kentucky to Andy and Gertrude Couch Sandlin. He was a coal miner and a member of the Willow Grove Holiness Church.
He leaves to mourn his passing his wife: Evelyn Hensley Sandlin, his children: Ruth Roark and husband Doug of Sacker Road, Lawrence Sandlin and wife Brenda of Mize Branch, Nuite Sandlin and wife Connie of Fogertown, Bobby Joe Sandlin and wife Elenora of Mize Branch, Rosa Lee Watson and husband Donnie of Dayton, Tennessee and Freda Williams and husband Bobby of Cleveland, Georgia as well as 19 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren and 3 great great grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents: Andy and Gertrude Sandlin, his son: Edward Sandlin, 3 brothers and 2 sisters.
Funeral Services for Fred Sandlin will be conducted on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at 2 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Richard Sams and Rev. Henry Lloyd Deaton will be presiding. Burial will follow in the Mize Branch Cemetery in the Burning Springs Community.
The family will receive friends and loved ones on Tuesday after 12 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Rominger Funeral Home.
