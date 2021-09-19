Freda Smith, 46, of Manchester, KY, passed away Wednesday, September 15th, 2021.
Freda was born in Manchester, KY on February 25, 1975, a daughter of the late Audrey Sizemore Henson and Toleman Henson, Sr.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Tim Smith.
Freda is survived by her children: Brooklyn Robinson and husband Jacob, Martie Beth Henson, and Jimmy Smith, all of East Bernstadt; and by two grandchildren, Lily Robinson and Emma Robinson.
She is also survived her brothers and sister: Dewey Henson of Manchester, Randy Henson of Manchester, Ronald Henson of London, and Ollie Mae Wombles of Manchester.
In addition to her husband and parents, Freda was preceded in death by two brothers, Lindy Glenn Henson and Toleman Henson, Jr.
Services will be held at 12:00 PM on Sunday, September 19th at Britton Funeral Home, with Mark Bowling officiating. Burial will follow at the Henson Family Cemetery in East Bernstadt.
Visitation will be held at 6:00 PM on Saturday, September 18th at Britton Funeral Home
