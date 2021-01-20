Mr. Freddie Maxie Burns, loving husband, father and brother, departed this life on Sunday, January 17, 2021 at the University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington, Kentucky. He was born on Monday, August 18, 1947 in Manchester, Kentucky to George and Lillie Ruth Maxie Burns. He worked for J. Frank Publishing, a member of the Island Creek Missionary Baptist Church and a member of Clay Masonic Lodge F&AM #798.
He leaves to mourn his passing his loving wife: Linda Lou Abbott Burns, his child: Angela Michelle Burns, special aunts: Alma Burns Maxie and Ruth Cope and his uncles: Carlo Burns and Catherine and George Jr. Maxie. Also surviving is his brother: Paul Burns, his sister: Patricia Ann Burns Cress and special friends: Paul Hubbard and Glenna Shupe as well as several nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents: George and Lillie Burns, his son: Robert Allen Abbott and his brothers: George David Burns and Fordie Burns.
Graveside services for Mr. Freddie Maxie Burns will be conducted on Friday, January 22, 2021 at 1 PM at the Manchester Memorial Gardens. Bro. William Hugh Hudson, Rev. Bobby Stevens and Rev. Todd Hicks will be presiding. He will be laid to rest in the Manchester Memorial Gardens.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Rominger Funeral Home.
