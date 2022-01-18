Freddie Edwards, 86, of Manchester, KY, passed away Wednesday, January 12th, at his home.
Freddie was born in Island City, KY on April 19, 1935, a son of the late Luther and Lucy Becknell Edwards.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Linda Edwards.
Freddie is survived by his daughter, Tammy Edwards of Frankfort.
He is also survived by his grandchildren: Brittany Edwards, Brandon Edwards, and Donovan Edwards; and his great-grandchildren: Rylen Edwards, Ally Hoskins, Jackson Hoskins, Bentley McQueen, Jaylynn Edwards, Raelynn Edwards, Atreus Edwards, and Jaxton Edwards.
In addition to his wife and parents, Freddie was preceded in death by the following brothers and sisters: Clarence Edwards, Clifton (DeEtta) Edwards, Charles (Bonnie) Edwards, Edgar (Barbara) Edwards, Sylvia (Ernie) Pennington, Velma Gunther, Callie (Isaac) Metcalf, Mattie Byrd, and Karen (R.G.) McQueen.
A Memorial Service for Freddie will be held at a later date.
Britton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Freddie was born in Island City, KY on April 19, 1935, a son of the late Luther and Lucy Becknell Edwards.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Linda Edwards.
Freddie is survived by his daughter, Tammy Edwards of Frankfort.
He is also survived by his grandchildren: Brittany Edwards, Brandon Edwards, and Donovan Edwards; and his great-grandchildren: Rylen Edwards, Ally Hoskins, Jackson Hoskins, Bentley McQueen, Jaylynn Edwards, Raelynn Edwards, Atreus Edwards, and Jaxton Edwards.
In addition to his wife and parents, Freddie was preceded in death by the following brothers and sisters: Clarence Edwards, Clifton (DeEtta) Edwards, Charles (Bonnie) Edwards, Edgar (Barbara) Edwards, Sylvia (Ernie) Pennington, Velma Gunther, Callie (Isaac) Metcalf, Mattie Byrd, and Karen (R.G.) McQueen.
A Memorial Service for Freddie will be held at a later date.
Britton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
To plant a tree in memory of Freddie Edwards as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.