Free Dump Day returns Friday, April 29th and Saturday, April 30th!
If it’s anything like last year it will be a huge success, says Project Hope coordinator Danielle Collins.
“Last year we had a bigger participation than we expected,” she said. “This year we have expanded it for two days to hopefully offset the long lines waiting to dump.”
Tires will also be accepted this year as well as large appliances at two different locations.
•Tires will need to be dumped at Hwy. 577 at the old Mid-South building on Sexton’s Creek.
•Appliances can be dropped off at Horse Creek Recycling Center on Ky. 80.
•All other garbage can be dropped at B&J Transfer Station located on Shamrock Road (turn at Clay Detention Center).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.