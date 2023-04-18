Clay County Judge Executive, Tommy Harmon signs Proclamation declaring April as Spring Cleanup Month. Judge Harmon alongside Solid Waste Coordinator, Logan Carpenter encourages citizens to participate in the complimentary dump day on April 22nd, 2023. Judge Harmon stated, “Our county has some of the most beautiful landscape in the state, I encourage all Clay Countians to work together and keep our county clean.”
Transfer station hours for Saturday, April 22nd will be 8:00-4:00. As a reminder, no tires will be accepted on this day at B & J Transfer.
The tire waste disposal day for Clay County is set for June 1,2, and 3rd. Information on location and hours will be announced at a later date.
